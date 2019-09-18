New police officers coming from smaller candidate pool

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Although the Springfield Police Department grew by eight new officers today, the candidate pool they came from is less than what it used to be.

Police Chief Kenny Winslow joined the force in 1995 — back when as many as 900 applications could come in for a position.

Now, he says, it’s “lucky” to receive 300-350 applications.

It’s part of a larger trend nationwide: the most recent information for the U.S. Department of Justice estimated that nearly 66 percent of surveyed police departments said their number of applicants had decreased by 2016.

The reasons why vary.

Winslow said negative public opinion of police, as well as pension worries, could be factors.

The growing applicant shortage has prompted a number of solutions — Illinois State Police, facing their own shortage, instituted a fast-track program for individuals with prior police experience — including a new state law aimed at easing entry requirements.

Over the past two years, ISP has seen fluctuating numbers for its recruit and cadet classes — the current cadet class in-training started with 70 members, then dropped to 59. The class before it fared similarly, starting with 79 but ending with 59 graduates.

Hoping to expand the state’s pool of candidates for both local and state police forces, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed HB 124 into law earlier this year.

The bill scrapped a previous requirement for potential officers to have a bachelor’s degree. Now, potential officers may be required to have either an associates degree or, alternatively, 60 hours from an accredited college.

Currently, there are 36,129 active officers in Illinois, according to the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

Of those, 2,224 were certified in the past year.

