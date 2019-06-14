New police chief selected

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin selected Urbana Police Department Interim Chief Bryant Seraphin to serve as the next Chief of the Urbana Police Department.

Seraphin has served as Interim Police Chief since the retirement of Chief Sylvia Morgan in August 2018 and has been a member of the department for over 24 years.

He started with the department in 1994 and joined the Criminal Investigations Division five years later. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2002 and appointed Lieutenant of the Criminal Investigations Division in 2007.

“I am honored to have the Mayor’s trust and support as I move forward into this role. And, I look forward to working with her, city leadership, the citizens, and our police officers to foster a collaborative working relationship within this community,” —-Bryant Seraphin.

In addition, Urbana Police Department Interim Deputy Chief Robert Fitzgerald has been named to the Deputy Chief position.

These mayoral appointments will be presented to the Urbana City Council on Monday, June 17, 2019.