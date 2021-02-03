URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– A woman in is using her voice to inspire the next generation of artists. Ashanti Files was chosen by the Urbana Arts and Culture Committee to become the new poet laureate. It’s a way the city recognizes a poet in the community. She was given the title last month.

She has been writing since she was in grade school and published her first book of poetry in 2019, “Woven: Perspectives of Black Woman.” Files says she does speaking engagements, community events, works with middle school girls of color, and is a voice for youth and people struggling with mental illness.

“The fantastic thing about Urbana is it recognizes that poetry is still a thriving art. I think by having a title such as the poet laureate, the mayor and the Urbana Arts and Culture Program are bringing this artform to the forefront,” said Files.

She’s the second person to be given this title.