FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) – A new playground is coming to the park at the community center in Fisher. It will be replacing the current one that is nearly three decades old, which is an improvement Mayor Mike Bayler is looking forward to.

“It’s going to be really, really nice, a great addition to the town.”

The updated playground will include new features like padded ground instead of pea gravel, as well as safer and more interactive play equipment.

Half of the 620-thousand dollar price tag is being paid by a state grant called the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant, or OSLAD Grant. It’s a grant Bayler is very grateful to have.

The current playground is set to close by the beginning of next week. The new one will be sent in pieces by June 30th. Bayler says it will take about two weeks to assemble and he can’t wait until the grand opening in mid-July.