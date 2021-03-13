New place to get gelato

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One restaurant at Lincoln Square Mall is celebrating a new addition to their space.

Baldarotta’s Porketta & Sicilian Sausage in Urbana now has a new gelateria. It is originally a sandwich place, but now, you can get 8 different flavors of gelato like Italian espresso.

They also have a variety of different deserts – like cookies and cannoli’s and have added alcohol to the menu. You can now get adult cocktails and beers.

Baldarotta’s has been in the community for almost 5 years now.

“We’re an Italian sandwich shop originally, so we do a range of cold and hot sandwiches,” says Co-Owner Paris Baldarotta. “Everything we do is made from scratch and an original recipe. So, we thought, ‘What better than to expand it?’ There isn’t a gelateria here in Champaign-Urbana, so it would be nice to just have a really fun Italian atmosphere.”

This is one of the only places in CU to get gelato. They’ll be open tomorrow from 12 to 3.