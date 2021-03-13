New place to get gelato

News
Posted: / Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One restaurant at Lincoln Square Mall is celebrating a new addition to their space.

Baldarotta’s Porketta & Sicilian Sausage in Urbana now has a new gelateria. It is originally a sandwich place, but now, you can get 8 different flavors of gelato like Italian espresso.

They also have a variety of different deserts – like cookies and cannoli’s and have added alcohol to the menu. You can now get adult cocktails and beers.

Baldarotta’s has been in the community for almost 5 years now.

“We’re an Italian sandwich shop originally, so we do a range of cold and hot sandwiches,” says Co-Owner Paris Baldarotta. “Everything we do is made from scratch and an original recipe. So, we thought, ‘What better than to expand it?’ There isn’t a gelateria here in Champaign-Urbana, so it would be nice to just have a really fun Italian atmosphere.”

This is one of the only places in CU to get gelato. They’ll be open tomorrow from 12 to 3.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story