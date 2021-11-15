New place allows people to let out their rage

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Need to let off some steam? Well, we might know a place for you.

Its called the Rage Room and its on Staley Road near West Springfield Avenue.

The new rage rooms gives people the opportunity to destroy things. Basically, the room has plates, glasses, tv’s and more. You then put on protective equipment, pick your smashing tool of choice and get to let off some steam by breaking things.

“If you have any stress, which I’m sure a lot of people do especially nowadays, come on in and smash your rage away,” Jose Aceves, Manager of Rage Room, said. “We have a wonderful staff here and we’re all ready to take everyone here and help everybody out.”

He said they have sledge hammers, baseball bats, golf clubs, and more. They had a grand opening this weekend and are accepting appointments and walk-ins.

For more information check out their Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/RAGEROOMCHAMPAIGN1/