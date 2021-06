PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a new Sheriff in charge in Piatt County.

A Facebook post says Mark Vogelzang was officially sworn in as sheriff by Judge Dana Rhoades at the Piatt County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

“Welcome aboard Sheriff Vogelzang!

“Sheriff Hunt: The staff at PCSO thanks you for your service and your dedication to the sheriff’s office and to our county.”

Former Piatt County Sheriff Forrest Sawlaw was also in attendance.