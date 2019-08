URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — AMBUCS Park now has new playground equipment in honor of a longtime resident. The three new pieces were donated by AMBUCS in honor of Tom Berns.

He died in February and was a member of the Urbana Rotary Club, the Urbana Park District Foundation and more before he died. The park district says it’s thankful to have a partner like AMBUCS. The equipment cost about $7,000.