SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)-- This week is National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The U.S. Department of Transportation proposed a set of changes to adjust the amount of hours drivers spend behind the wheel and the time they get for breaks, hoping to keep everyone safe on the roads.

More than 300 thousand people in Illinois have trucking jobs. "The reason National Truck Driver's Week is so important is because truck drivers move over 70 percent of the nation's freight. Imagine sitting down to your favorite pizza, and 70 percent of it is gone; that is what we have if we don't have truck drivers driving in America," said Illinois Trucking Association Executive Director Matt Hart.