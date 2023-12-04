A new pain and spine center is coming to Urbana.

O-s-f is opening it on December 20-th.

(map) It’s attached to the hospital right off W Church St. and north Wright St.

Patients will have easier access to nearby parking lot. Some of the services available will provide an alternative to surgery like steroid injections and radiofrequency ablation. Doctor Zeeshan Ahmad has been named the head provider. And is looking forward to returning to the community. The pain and spine center will be open Monday through Friday 8 a-m to 4:30 p-m. (217) 337-3045.