RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Those who live in Rantoul are looking forward to seeing an old attraction being renovated and reopened.

New owners Aaron and Cindy Tuller are naming the bowling alley Rugers after their two-year-old dog. The bowling alley used to be called Country Tyme Lanes. It’s been around since 1964 and permanently closed eight months ago.

The Tullers plan to make improvements to the bowling alley while giving it the same nostalgic feel for people who loved going there. Renovations are being made to the bar and bathrooms. They’re also adding a handicap-accessible ramp. Cindy Tuller said the community wanted this for a while.

“A ton of the community is always commenting on ‘We wish somebody would buy the bowling alley and get the bowling alley going,’ said Tuller. So, reading those over the last five years, we decided to take that opportunity to do it, to bring it back and have a business opportunity for ourselves.”

The owners have already started opening the building for junior league bowling. They plan to add more attractions like an indoor batting cage and an arcade.