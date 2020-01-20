New opportunity to earn diploma

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a new opportunity for people over 21 to get a high school diploma.

This new program will be offered online through the Paris School District. People will get to complete their diploma at their own pace and start from wherever they are.

It is totally free. District leaders say it’s perfect for anyone who fell short of completing their high school education and is unable to get a promotion at work or a job they want.

If you would like to sign up for the program or have any questions, please contact Paris Union School District 95 Superintendent Jeremy Larson at (217) 264-0835.