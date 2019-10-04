New NICU expected to improve benefits to babies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Critically ill babies and their families will soon have a new place to receive expert medical care. Friday is demo day for HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital to celebrate the start of construction on a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) renovation project.

The expanded and updated NICU will provide single family patient rooms for the first time in the hospital’s 78-year history of caring for the littlest of patients. Research shows the new accommodations provide peace, quiet and comfort families and babies need which results in even better outcomes.







Annually, about 2,000 babies are born at the facility and its NICU cares for about 700 babies. It’s the only one of its kind in the area. This project is the centerpiece of the hospital-wide fundraising campaign, Imagine Tomorrow.