New museum exhibit looks at early photography

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Early photos from Champaign County’s history are now on display at the county’s history museum in downtown.



The non-profit museum this week launched the exhibit “Snapshots: Champaign County Photography and Photographers, 1851-1913.” It explores early portrait studios and the rise of amateur photography. The exhibit features portraits and artifacts like old cameras on loan from the Champaign County Historical Archives and the Urbana Museum of Photography.



The Champaign County History Museum is located at 102 East University Avenue in Champaign. Admission is free, but the museum suggests a $3 donation.

This photograph taken by Frank Rice of early Champaign County is part of the newest exhibit at the Champaign County History Museum. Photo provided by the museum.