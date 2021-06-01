New mural added to Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new mural has been added to the east side of Urbana.

The artwork is located near east Green and Urbana Streets. Carlie Upchurch is the artist. It took her seven days to complete.

She says she got her inspiration from past work and says she free-styled most of the mural.

“It’s a lot of fun and it’s an interesting and fun way to make a photo op happen or take you out of the every day life monotony and into the present moment,” says Upchurch.

Her next project is near the same block.