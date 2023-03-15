MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County has finally secured the estimated $29 million needed to upgrade a rundown bridge.

Reas Bridge used to be the main route for semis through Decatur. But since its decline, they’ve been forced to go other ways on busier roads.

Now with a combination of state, federal, and local funds and investments in hand, they have to wait until May to hear the bids and they hope they have enough to cover it.

“It makes me sick it costs $29 million or 26, whatever it is. Especially when just a few years ago it was, you know, 18. But it is what it and we got to have it. So, it’s crucial to the economic development in that area and as the safety of the people as well,” said Kevin Greenfield, the Board Chairman.

If they have enough, construction could start as soon as July and wrap up in as little as two years.