New mobile museum teaches tolerance across Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A first of its kind museum may open soon near you. The Mobile Museum of Tolerance, or MMOT, is on its way to schools across Illinois with a significant purpose to encourage tolerance and end hate.

It was parked outside Hillel at the U of I this afternoon. It’s full of inspiring and empowering stories of people who have fought against inequality.

Illini Hillel and Organic Oneness – a student organization – brought the bus to campus.

Illini Hillel believes a lot of hate that happens on campus – comes from a lack of understanding.

“Trying to get people together in one room and trying to get them involved in each other’s histories and stories and needs and challenges and it’s really a way of getting them to understand better and a way to support each other in a better way,” says Executive Director Erez Cohen.

The museum had six workshops throughout the day focusing on the Civil Rights Movement and the Holocaust.

The outside of the bus is decorated with photos of historical figures who’ve made a lasting impact around the world.

While the sessions on the bus are brief, they are meant to start a discussion.

The mobile museum plans to stop at over 150 schools and communities each year throughout Illinois.