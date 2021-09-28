New McDonald’s is open for business

COVINGTON, IN (WCIA) — A Grand Opening Ceremony of the new Covington Indiana McDonald’s was held at 221 Pearl Street Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony began at around 9 a.m. It featured local leaders, VFW members, the Covington McDonald’s Community Committee and members of the public. There was also a vocal performance by Marlea Crain and Rick Randles.

The new McDonald’s will employ up to 60 team members and features a double drive-thru. It will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This is the seventh McDonald’s restaurant owned and operated by Don and Deanna Witzel. They currently own the ones in Danville, Georgetown, Hoopeston and Oakwood. “We are very excited to finally have the Covington restaurant ready for customers,” said Deanna Witzel. “The support for the new restaurant from the community has been overwhelming and we look forward to a long and lasting partnership serving the Covington community.”

Check out the photos from the Grand Opening event: