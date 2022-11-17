DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One more citizen has announced his candidacy for Danville mayor.

Danville native Jacob Lane announced this week he is running for mayor of Danville. Lane said in a release he was inspired to run after not receiving help from the current administration.

“The one time I needed the city’s help, I heard nothing but crickets,” Lane said. “The citizens of Danville deserve a government that is responsive to their needs. They’re the bosses, not the other way around.”

If elected, he said he would focus on supporting law enforcement and making Danville a more affordable city.

“My campaign is focused on three things: lower taxes, safer streets and more accountability,” he said.

Lane currently works as a political and fundraising consultant, while also contributing to Newsmax’s opinions columns. Before that, he worked in the Indiana statehouse and for several political action committees across the country in states like Pennsylvania and New York.

His current campaign poster on his Facebook page includes “Make Danville Great Again”, a riff of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign slogan.

Vermillion County Housing Authority Executive Director Jackie Vinson announced she is running for mayor of the city back in August.

The election will take place in Spring 2023. The current mayor, Rickey Williams Jr., has been in office since 2018.