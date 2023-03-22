CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Another marijuana dispensary is coming to Champaign.

Cloud9 will be located at West Town Center and Moreland Blvd. Officials at Cloud9 said they’re excited to open their very first store in the city.

Retail Manager Brandon Smith said the location and several surrounding stores make this the perfect place for them to set up shop. He also believes they can provide a more personal experience for customers.

“We’ll actually have products out here for people to look at, to smell, to interact with, to ask questions about,” Smith said. “We won’t force people to just go through an online ordering process. You have the opportunity to talk with us.”

Smith said they expect to open more stores in Illinois soon. This is Champaign’s third dispensary and the fourth shop in Champaign-Urbana. Champaign has two others. Urbana has one. Urbana City Manager Kevin Garcia said you can have dispensaries in certain industrial areas but don’t allow several stores within 1500 ft of each other.

As for the total amount you can have, there are state regulations that limit how many you can have.

“When we first looked at this back in 2019 was when they first started allowing them in our region,” Garcia said. “Back then they allowed up to three and we estimated that eventually there could be up to nine licenses they would issue. That would include Champaign County, Ford County, and Piatt County.”