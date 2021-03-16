New management for golf club

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new management company has been chosen to run the Atkins Golf Club at the U of I.

Troon Golf will now be in charge of all of the operations, sales, and marketing. They manage other college golf courses at the University of Iowa and Texas.

The Atkins Golf Club, formerly Stone Creek, is an 18-hole course on 190 acres. The U of I’s division of intercollegiate athletics owns it.

Last June, it was closed for renovations and hasn’t reopened since.

“That’s going to be great for that Stone Creek community to have everything back open again,” says Senior Vice President Phillip Martin. “We’ll be looking for creative marketing ways to leverage the brand of the University of Illinois and really make it a special place. I know people are passionate about the college and community.”

He says by 2022, he hopes Atkins can go back to being fully functional. They are currently hiring for several positions.