New look at plans for downtown hotel

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City planners say the developer for a new hotel is getting ready to submit a building permit application.

The new hotel, a Marriott Aloft, will be built at 401 N. Neil Street. It’s expected to be seven stories high, with 137 rooms. Doug Altenberger is the developer behind the project.

“There are actually not many hotel options for staying in a downtown environment,” Rob Kowalski, the city’s assistant planning and development director, said. “Of course, there’s Hyatt Place and Marriott Town Suites in Campustown but other than that, everything else is kind of on the edge or in the commercial district.”

Kowalski expects demand to be high for another downtown hotel.

“There’s a lot of people that love staying downtown,” he explained. “They want to stay downtown and run across the street, get something to drink in that downtown environment, so I do expect that the hotel is going to do very well and be a popular addition downtown.”

The project is expected to be completed by Fall 2020.