New living learning community at EIU

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Eastern Illinois University has a new dorm for students. It’s a designated living space for the gender and sexual diversity community. It’s in McKinney Hall.

Izzy Hernandez is a resident assistant there. She said since it’s the first year, everyone is learning together, but she said it’s been important for students.

“It is so nice to have this community, and be able to be a part of it, and be an RA, and it’s great,” she said.

The space is a living-learning community. Hernandez said that means there is programming specifically for the students who live there.