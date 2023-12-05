DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A spare helicopter is bringing a life-saving service to Macon County.

It’s the first one stationed at the Decatur Airport. At Tuesday afternoon’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, one word kept popping up: speed. That word signifies the urgency of getting people in need to trauma centers as quickly as possible, or even getting them the blood they need to survive as fast as possible.

The grand opening was held at the old fire station at the airport. They unveiled the helicopter that has been in service in Decatur since Oct. 3. It comes from the company Air Evac Lifeteam, and brings air medevac services to any hospital within a 70-mile radius.

A crew of 12 Lifeteam pilots and paramedics will be based at the airport. Air Evac’s Program Director Megan Kelly said it brings a life-changing service to people throughout the county.

“I have worked ER nursing for a very long time and I’ve always worked in big hospitals. So, having this as a luxury for these smaller communities,” she said. “I live in Mattoon and so knowing where my family lives that they can get access that much faster is a good peace of mind.”

They’ve already run about 30 flights a month. Air Evac Lifeteam also offers yearly memberships for families that will help cover the cost of a potential air transport.