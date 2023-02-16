CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — New police technologies being installed in Champaign are already proving to be a successful asset, Champaign Police said on Thursday.

Officials said automated license plate readers (ALPR) have had a presence in the community since May of 2022 after they were approved by the City Council the previous December. Installation of 46 units took place throughout the remainder of 2022 and ended with the final one being installed last month. The final installation starts a two-year contract the city has with ALPR provider Flock Group, Inc.

The ALPRs already in place proved to be highly effective tools in addressing felony crime, officials said, with 54 investigations being aided by these units. Some of these investigations resulted in arrests for the following crimes:

In addition to these crimes, ALPRs aided in the arrest of another person for arson, helped recover 17 stolen vehicles and helped officers locate an endangered missing person. Nearly a quarter of the crimes ALPRs helped to solve included illegally possessed guns.

“Automated License Plate Readers are a powerful tool to help solve crime, but we also need witnesses and evidence to be effective,” said Chief of Police Timothy T. Tyler. “Regardless of the technology our officers use, Champaign Police always seek assistance from our community members to investigate the facts and hold criminals responsible for their actions.”

The contract with Flock Group also includes a free one-year trial of Raven gunshot detectors. Champaign Police started installing 33 of these on Monday in a 1.3 square mile area bordered by Bloomington Road on the north, Mattis Avenue on the west, Bradley Avenue on the

south, and Prospect Avenue on the east.

To promote transparency regarding both ALPRs and gunshot detectors, Champaign Police started two websites that include detained information on how they work, Champaign Police policies regarding their approved use and answers to frequently ansked questions.