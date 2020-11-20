New Leaf Illinois offers help to wipe marijuana charges from record

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People with marijuana charges can now get free legal help to wipe those charges from their records.

New Leaf Illinois launched Thursday. The group is meant to help people across the state take advantage of marijuana expungement laws.

The program provides legal help that is available in Chicago to all parts of the state. “But we needed to make sure that there was going to be that same level of advocacy for people statewide to be able to be freed of the collateral consequences of cannabis convictions. And I call them collateral consequences because that’s exactly what they are,” said Jehan Gordon-Booth.

To see if someone’s record is eligible for expungement, you can go to the New Leaf Illinois website. When legal experts are looking over records, they will also look over the rest of someone’s record to see if any other charges that are related to the marijuana charges can also be expunged.