New leader at Western Illinois U. will get $320K a year

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trustees at Western Illinois University approved a 2 1/2-year contract with the school’s new president Friday and set the salary at $320,000 a year.

Guiyou Huang starts Jan. 1. He’s been president since July 2019 at Edinboro University in Edinboro, Pennsylvania.

“I want to talk to the students — minority students, all students — to hear their concerns and know how I can support them,” Huang told the Quad-City Times.

WIU trustees unanimously chose Huang on Nov. 16. Jack Thomas was president for eight years. Martin Abraham served as interim president for 18 months.

