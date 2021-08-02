New law will help some community college students be automatically enrolled at U of I

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Get good grades, get into the U of I. That will soon be automatic for community college students.

A new law says those at Illinois community colleges with a B-average or better will automatically qualify to transfer to any campus of the University of Illinois.

Those at community colleges say it’s great. They say it helps keep student loans down and helps them get a bachelors degree.

“This one really came out of the blue and it is brilliant. As Senator Rose was saying, it’s keep to our best and brightest on a pipeline to a bachelors degree, in state,” Stephen Nacco, President at Danville Area Community College, said.

Under the law, the U of I will create a four-year uniform admission system pilot program, guaranteeing qualified students admission to one of the U of I system universities. In order to qualify, a student must have:

Graduated from an Illinois high school.

Earned at least 36 transferable credits at an Illinois community college.

Maintained a 3.0 or better grade point average for all transferable coursework.

Satisfied the university system’s English language proficiency requirement.

The law will go into effect January 1st, 2022.



