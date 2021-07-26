New law wants to protect animals from animal abusers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A new state law is helping protect animals from abusers. It’s something animal advocates said is long over due.

Starting January 1st, 2022, courts can ban certain people from owning or being in the same household as animals.

That person must be convicted of 2 or more of these offenses…

Violation of aggravated cruelty

Violation of animals for entertainment

Violation of dog fighting

“Very pleased with it. It’s a good step for protecting animals,” Mary Tiefenbrunn, executive director for the Champaign County Humane Society, said. “We just feel a lot better that these people will not be allowed to live in a home with pets.”

Tifenbrunn said they do quick criminal background checks on anyone who submits an application at the shelter.

So, she said they never adopt out animals if the person has an animal related charge on their record, but she said there are many other ways people can get animals. So, she thinks this new level of protection will help.





