New law signed to ensure coverage of mental health treatment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -A new law supported by State Senator Laura Fine was signed Wednesday to give people with mental health and substance use disorders the ability to get the support they need.

Officials said many people who need mental health support cannot find the help they need because their insurance companies refuse to cover the treatment. The new measure will require insurance carriers to consider mental health treatment medically necessary.

“Insurance companies should provide coverage for mental health treatment along the same guidelines as other types of medically necessary treatment,” Senator Fine said. “Breaking down barriers for those seeking mental health treatment by expanding insurance coverage is essential.”

House Bill 2595 will take effect on January 1.