New law passed to stop children from vaping

by: Vanessa Le

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Preventing Youth Vaping Act was signed into law Tuesday to stop younger generations from using electronic cigarettes.

State Senator Julie Morrison said she is excited about the new law.

“Vaping- and e-cigarette-related deaths and illnesses have become a nationwide outbreak that no user is immune to — no matter how young they are,” said Morrison. “We must continue to change the culture of smoking – especially for younger generations. The Preventing Youth Vaping Act is another step toward keeping these harmful products out of the hands of children.” 

Preventing Youth Vaping Act has a number of restrictions on selling, purchasing, and consuming e-cigarettes. It bans marketing tactics that use images that specifically appeal to children. It also prohibits shops from offering discounts and selling e-cigarettes to anyone who is under 21 year old.

“The need to prevent youth e-cigarette use has never been more urgent, and the Preventing Youth Vaping Act gives us the tools to stop e-cigarette companies from marketing and advertising to minors,” said attorney General Kwame Y. Raoul. “Our work does not end today. This law is a significant step forward in what must be a comprehensive approach to protecting young people from the dangers of using e-cigarettes and other tobacco products.”

The Preventing Youth Vaping Act will be effective starting from January 1, 2022.

