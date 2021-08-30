New law passed to end inhumane animal breeding in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Senator Cristina Castro (D-Elgin) recently passed a new law to stop inhumane breeding operations by requiring pet stores to get animals from rescue shelters.

“This law is an important step to making sure animals in our state are treated compassionately from when they’re bred onwards, and I am ready to keep working to get rid Illinois of puppy mills entirely,” Castro said. “Reducing the demand for cheap, inhumanely bred puppies by prohibiting pet shops from getting puppies from these kinds of operations was a top priority as we continue our work.”

Officials said puppy mills are facilities that breed dogs in an intensive and inhumane way. In these establishments, dogs and puppies are often kept in unsafe kennel conditions. Some pet stores choose to get animals from these kinds of operations.

The measure signed by the governor would put an end to pet shops sourcing their animals from inhumane breeding operations by requiring them to only sell dogs and cats sourced from animal shelters. House Bill 1711 was signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker on Friday and will take effect in six months.