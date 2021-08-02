New law in Illinois will help protect immigrants

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is now the second state to require local officials to end partnerships with ICE.

Governor Pritzker signed it into law today. The new law strengthens the TRUST Act, which addresses hate crimes against immigrant communities and expands workplace protections for DACA recipients.

It also creates the Illinois Immigration Impact Task Force to make sure state programs and policies best serve people. The New American Welcome Center at the University YMCA says this is a monumental day.

“We hope that it means our community members will feel safer, that they’ll feel more comfortable talking to the police, that they know that they can report more crimes that they’ve witnessed or been a victim of without jeopardizing their well being of themselves or their loved ones,” Gloria Yen, Director of the New American Welcome Center, said.

She says this will also end immigration detention centers in Illinois.