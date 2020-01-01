New law gets more specific about distracted driving

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–One of the state’s more than 250 new laws is going to change things on the road. It gets more specific about what’s considered distracted driving. “Everybody says yeah I can do two things at once. No you cant. None of us can,” said David Smysor with the Urbana Police Department. However, people try it everyday on the roads when they use their cell phones while driving. “It’s pretty common. There’s a lot of distractions,” said Alex Phillips of Champaign. “It makes me nervous when I see drivers driving on their phone,” said Joe Parkos of Urbana. However, Urbana Police say there are laws in place to stop people from doing it.

Now the laws are getting even more specific to crack down on this behavior. “They updated the statute essentially to include very specific langauge that says that that is not acceptable. You can’t use your phone to stream television or video,” said Smysor. “I’m probably old fashioned that way, but how do people watch a video and drive at the same time,” said Parkos.

One thing that is okay is using your GPS as long as your focus is on the roads, but drivers say it can still be difficult to put the phone away. “Very tempting often to make adjustments, swipe away notifications, or change music or something,” said Phillips. For the safety of yourself and others, police say don’t do it. “It can be the difference between seeing someone step out in front of you and not,” said Smysor.