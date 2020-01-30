New law focuses on role of AI in job-hunting

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A new Illinois law has gone into effect that requires employers to let job applicants know if they’re using artificial intelligence to analyze video interviews.

College counselors at Eastern Illinois University said they work every day to prepare students for the hiring process, from crafting cover letters to landing a one-on-one interview. They said they understood the need for AI to help sort through applications, but worried the job-hunting process could become too impersonal.

“There’s a complaint about this generation that they’re too technology-centered, that they don’t like the one-on-one,” Bobbi Kingery said. “What we’ve seen in students at Eastern is that they crave the one-on-one.”

John Marr, another member of the career services department, said he works to give students face-time with recruiters, where their personalities can shine through and help them stand out from the crowd.

“It’s better than just a random application to a company where no one looks at your resume other than the algorithm that goes through it,” Marr said.

Marr suggested students save their resumes as Word documents rather than PDFs, because that will allow algorithms to latch onto specific words and descriptions within the resume that could line up with what a company is looking for.

Both Marr and Kingery said while they’re glad Illinois companies will notify applicants about their use of AI, it doesn’t change how they’re working to prepare students.