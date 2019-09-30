New law designed to level pay scale

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Sunday, a new law went into effect preventing employers and employment agencies from asking about applicants’ past wage or compensation histories or using the information to screen candidates.

It’s to help break the cycle where predominantly women and people of color receive lower pay for the same or similar work as male and non-minority employees. Employers can perpetuate the situation if they base a new hire’s pay on what was previously earned.

IDOL is tasked with enforcing the new amendment to the Equal Pay Act.

For more information, click here.