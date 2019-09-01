New law aims to protect those with food allergies

SPRINGFIELD (ILL.) –A new reminder will soon be posted in restaurants across the state. It will convey a simple message.

If you have a food allergy, tell an employee.

“I don’t think it will be a major change,” Representative Mike Murphy said. “I don’t think the posting requirements shouldn’t be too cumbersome for restaurants to handle. Restaurants have a policy. If somebody has a food allergy, then the person in charge should take care of it and discuss it with them.”

Murphy owned a restaurant prior to taking office. He said he was skeptical of the need for the new mandate at first, but figured that it couldn’t hurt to increase communication.

“I had to rely on the person with the allergy a lot,” Murphy said. “They understood what the potential danger was. We would go out and get the box with the list of ingredients on it. And many times I would take it off the box and show them and say, this is what we are using.”

The law creates a standard for posting that all restaurants will have to meet. It accompanies other laws concerning food allergies. The State already requires restaurant employees to go through training to be able to accommodate people with allergies.

Maldaner’s in Springfield opened in 1995. Owner and chef Michael Higgins said the posting won’t change how his restaurant operates.

“Our servers know to ask,” Higgins said. “They know generally what we have as far as gluten free and things like that. So, it isn’t that big of an issue.”

The responsibility for informing the restaurant about an allergy falls on the customer, but if a restaurant fails to meet standards, it can open itself up to lawsuits.