New kiosk displays crime stopper information

Champaign County Crimestoppers App

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new kiosk available at Parkland College to help you feel safer.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers has announced they have placed a new kiosk on the Parkland College campus. The hope is it will help make local neighborhoods safer. It’s called a Community Pro-Tektor kiosk. It can be found in the X wing near the library stairs.

The kiosk will rotate information on wanted subjects, unsolved crimes and crime prevention tips. There will also be information about Parkland College messages and weather updates. It was purchased through the help of a grant from the Champaign Rotary Club.

