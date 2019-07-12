New Kenwood shed built by students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Schools students got the chance to see their hard work come to life Friday.

A shed they built themselves was put up at Kenwood Elementary School. Over the past two weeks, kids in a summer program learned every aspect of the build at Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 149.

Program leader Steven Lowe says the experience helps students find out more about themselves.

“They’re not quite sure what they want to do,” says Lowe. “And it’s an opportunity to take a two week course during the summer to get exposed to up to fifteen different building trades in Champaign County.”

The shed was made from donated materials. It will be used for football storage by Champaign Central High School.