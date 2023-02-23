CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) launched a new job board on Wednesday to help promote job opportunities in the Champaign-Urbana area.

The Champaign-Urbana Area Job Board features over 90 local companies and 1,700 jobs, including full-time, part-time, and remote opportunities.

“We’re excited to launch this new community resource for local companies and job seekers,” said Carly McCrory-McKay, Executive Director of the Champaign County EDC. “Our original job board was launched in 2015, and a lot has changed since that time, especially how job seekers search for opportunities. This new software creates an aggregate of local jobs and has enhanced features to make the process smoother.”

The job board includes Champaign County employers across various industries, including education, government, healthcare, and manufacturing. Champaign County EDC said job seekers can view and sort by industry, job type, company, and location. They can also sign up for daily alerts based on their interests.

“This new tool will greatly impact our ability to attract the best and the brightest to the University and the greater community, which in turn will help our county continue to grow and thrive,” said Dana Cohen, Director of Faculty Recruitment at the U of I.

Employers in Champaign County who wish to be included on the Champaign-Urbana Area Job Board can contact the EDC for more information. The job board is updated daily and can be viewed here.

“This is a great resource to help local talent find jobs, but also an important tool for new residents and those considering a move to the Champaign-Urbana area,” said McCrory-McKay. “This resource will be integrated into our talent retention and attraction strategies, which includes the Chambana Welcome Crew program and New to CU Mixer events, collaborations between EDC, Visit Champaign County, and the U of I.”