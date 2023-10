CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new restaurant is making its way to Downtown Champaign. Tenkyu, a Japanese fusion restaurant, will fill Miga’s old location on Neil Street.

Senyu Ye, the owner, already owns two restaurants in Chicagoland and is excited to expand to Central Illinois.

Tenkyu will have many Japanese favorites on the menu, with weekly specialty dishes too.

The restaurant plans to open in November. For more details, visit its website.