URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — There will soon be a new school to help reflect the diversity of the Champaign-Urbana area. It will be located off Brownfield Road in Urbana near Prairie View Drive.

Hidaya Academy is the first Islamic-centered program for children in the community. The goal is to provide education with the whole child concept addressing their academic, social, and spiritual needs. The board president says she knows firsthand how impactful these schools can be.

“I’m a product of an Islamic school. So, I went there from first grade to eighth grade. It truly impacted my identity as a Muslim American,” said Tojan Rahhal, the Hidaya Academy board president. “My ability to really succeed in other environments and feel that I belong regardless of where I was at. So that was a big part of why I wanted to be a part of this time.”

The Hidaya Academy will open in August, but they’re hoping to raise more money to offer scholarships. The next fundraising event will be this weekend.

Hidaya Academy will hold a silent auction on March 25. You can reach out to their Facebook page for details.