CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters suit up and save lives every single day.

Of course, they know the job comes with risks, but is there a way to keep them safer?

Alex Gorsuch and Paul Couston say yes.

They’re two engineers with ties to the University of Illinois, and are developing what they call the SmartBeard.

It’s a high-tech piece of equipment that attaches to existing firefighter respirators.