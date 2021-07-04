New interim sheriff takes over in Douglas County, hopes to serve rest of term

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Douglas County has a new sheriff in charge.

Sheriff Josh Blackwell announced in December he planned to retire after 15 years on the force. His resignation went into effect June 30.

Chief Deputy Steve Pollum is also stepping down.

Nathan Chaplin will be taking over as interim sheriff. He announced on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page that he had expressed interest in the opening.

Chaplin also thanked Sheriff Blackwell for believing in his ability to lead the law enforcement agency after he leaves.

According to the Facebook post, the Republic Committee will officially recommend a replacement for Blackwell for the remainder of his term. The Douglas County Board will then decide who will take over, Chaplin says.

“It is my intention to seek out the remainder of this term so that I may address further-reaching issues beyond the scope of this interim appointment,” says Chaplin. “In one of my first actions as Sheriff, I have hired Adam Weinstock as my Chief Deputy. I met Adam through the Douglas County Tactical Patrol Unit, and through interactions with him as the Chief of Hindsboro. Chief Deputy Weinstock has an extensive history in law enforcement as well as operating his own business.”

Chaplin adds Weinstock is very motivated and will be an asset for the Sheriff’s office moving forward.

“For those of you who convinced me to put my name forward, I thank you for your support, and hope I make you proud,” says Chaplin. “This is not an appointment I take lightly.”