CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new University of Illinois initiative is turning food from its dining halls into energy.

University Housing is partnering with the Sanitation Protection District to take nearly 20,000 pounds of leftover food scraps every week. The food is then turned into fertilizer and other energy sources.

U of I spokesperson Chris Axeman-Barker said it’s all about going green.

“Make sure we’re not just putting waste into landfills. We can instead direct our waste to be useable to make energy to help grow crops,” Axtman-Barker said. “We want to be extending our efforts to be sustainable. We want to be extending our efforts to reduce waste and to be as green as we can possibly be.

University Housing has collaborated with the Gies College of Business to put out new information for students to learn.