MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities now have more information about a death investigation. Coroner Michael Day says a male subject was found dead in a home in the 1300-block of East William Street, Decatur, Wednesday afternoon. An autopsy was performed Thursday morning.

Preliminary results do not indicate evidence of trauma, but the body was in an advance state of decomposition when found. Toxicology results are pending. The man’s identity has not been released.