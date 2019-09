MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s official, the city is getting a big indoor sports complex.

The city council approved the 270,000 square foot practice facility, and the rezoning and annexing needed for it, at last night’s meeting.

It’s going on the east side of Monticello Middle School.

It will feature batting cages, an open turf area, a wrestling room, and a party room.

The goal is to open it by the beginning of next year.