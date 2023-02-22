New Illinois is an organization in Illinois pursuing the formation of a new state, “separate from the current State of Illinois, Urban Cook County and Chicago,” according to a news release.

“The United States Constitution gives us the right to a representative government in Article IV, Section 4,” the release says. “However, in Illinois this is not the case. All power in Illinois government is concentrated in Cook County and Chicago. This leaves the rest of the States’ residents with no real representation.”

“Article IV, Section 3 of the United States Constitution gives us the process to follow to declare our independence from the failed State of Illinois,” the release says.

More than two dozen Illinois counties have passed non-binding referendums to consider separating from the state, including Christian County and Effingham County. Several central Illinois legislators have also filed bills to separate from Chicago, including Rep. Brad Halbrook (R-Shelbyville) and former state Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia). Those bills have made very little progress in the capitol, however.

G.H. Merritt, state chair of New Illinois, will hold informational meetings in the Quad-Cities area:

6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, North County Conservatives, The Logger House Bar & Grill, 256 S. State Ave. (Illinois Route 84) Hampton.

9 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, Ronald Reagan Breakfast Club, The Welcome Inn, 118 10th Ave. W,. Milan.

9 a.m. Thursday, March 2, Conservative Coffee Club of Whiteside County, 916 Albany St. (in the Erie Triangle) Erie.

There is no cost to attend. Each establishment has a menu to order from if desired.

What is New Illinois?

New Illinois is a non-profit incorporated in 2018 and active throughout Illinois. Its mission is to educate Illinoisans about their right, under the United States Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. For more information, contact info@NewIllinoisState.org