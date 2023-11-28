SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new law now allows motorists to disclose medical conditions that could impact effective communication with police officers.

By filling out a form on the Illinois Secretary of State’s website, drivers with autism or other communication disabilities can feel more comfortable in the face of routine traffic stops. Information from the form will then get printed on the person’s vehicle registration and put in the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System.

The legislation was put forward by State Senator Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest) and a then-high school student Henry Lytle, whose twin brother is on the autism spectrum. It aims to prevent potential misunderstandings between people with medical disabilities and law enforcement. The bill, House Bill 4825, passed unanimously last year.

“A routine traffic stop sparks anxiety for anyone – now imagine you are a driver who has autism or another medical condition that makes processing social cues and responding to commands difficult,” Morrison said. “That can quickly lead to a stressful situation for both the driver and the police officer. It’s why it was so pertinent we ensured people can effectively communicate their medical conditions.”

Lytle worked closely with Morrison on the legislation and is now in college. His proposition was prompted by his concern for what could happen to his twin brother if he encountered law enforcement and avoided eye contact with them. Such behaviors could be misinterpreted as defiance by unknowing officers. By successfully putting forward the legislation, Lytle and Morrison have ensured that similar behaviors don’t lead to unnecessary escalation.

“People with autism have to deal with the ‘everybody’ stress of a traffic stop, but layered in with the need to actively process the hum of the road, the flashing of the lights, the whine of a siren as well as directions from the close-talking stranger who just caught them making a mistake,” Lytle said. “House Bill 4825 makes traffic stops safer for my brother and other drivers with communication challenges.”

For more information on the new law, people can call the Illinois Secretary of State’s office at 1-800-252-8980.