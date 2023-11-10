SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Chamber of Commerce has named its new president.

In a news release Thursday, the Chamber announced Lou Sandoval has been tapped to lead the organization. Sandoval has led several businesses in different industries, including the Halo Advisory Group, NAUTIC-ON, and Wintrust Bank N.A.

“We are thrilled to have Lou Sandoval as the next President and CEO of the Illinois Chamber,” Ann Deters, the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, said. “His vision aligns perfectly with our mission and core values. His leadership, passion, and strategic approach will undoubtedly drive value for our members.”

Sandoval believes he is ready to serve the Chamber of Commerce because of his background in creating and expanding businesses.

“I feel honored to be able to apply these experiences as the next leader of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, representing the voice of all businesses in Illinois, and paving the way for a new era of progress and innovation,” Sandoval said.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza congratulated Sandoval, saying in a statement he is a strong advocate for business, and a person of high integrity.

“Lou is a highly skilled business professional and a respected leader in the Chicago business community,” Mendoza said. “His success launching start-ups, helping growing companies scale up, and his experience improving company financials during challenging times perfectly situate him to lead the Illinois Chamber of Commerce in its next phase of growth and development.”

Todd Maisch, the previous Illinois Chamber of Commerce president, died in June.